Stifel Nicolaus Trims La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Target Price to $25.00

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LZB. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 6,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,163,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $16,542,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 321,603 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

