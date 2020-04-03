Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,182% compared to the average volume of 352 call options.
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ODFL stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.94%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
