Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,182% compared to the average volume of 352 call options.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.51.

ODFL stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

