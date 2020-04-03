Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.75.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.75. 630,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.