Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.24.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.76 on Thursday, hitting C$23.95. 21,868,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$46.00.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
