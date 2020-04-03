Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.24.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.76 on Thursday, hitting C$23.95. 21,868,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$46.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

