Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,646,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 714,452 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.