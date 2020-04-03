SunTrust Banks Cuts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $35.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

