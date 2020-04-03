SunTrust Banks Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 451,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

