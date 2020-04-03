SunTrust Banks Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $92.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $127.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. 2,361,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,194. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,695,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,315,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

