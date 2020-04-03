Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading Down 7.8%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.19, 1,513,590 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,932,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after buying an additional 447,370 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after buying an additional 1,190,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 355,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $54,882,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

