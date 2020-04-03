Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 8,042,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,447. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $70,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,597,000 after buying an additional 1,243,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after buying an additional 1,013,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.