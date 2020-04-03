Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.35.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.32. 3,304,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

