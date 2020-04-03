Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.17.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.45 and a beta of 0.47. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,004,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $10,632,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

