Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

TEN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,348. The firm has a market cap of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tenneco by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.