Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $47.48, 634,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 429,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,053,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

