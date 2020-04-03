Theodore Blegen Sells 920 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $149,573.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 49 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $9,202.69.

On Monday, February 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,611 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $291,703.77.

On Thursday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $2,222,640.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $161,945.85.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. The stock had a trading volume of 212,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

