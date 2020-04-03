Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 226 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $21,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,831,696.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. 1,079,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

