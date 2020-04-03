TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.51, 675,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,529,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIVO. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

