Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total Acquires 720,585 Shares

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total purchased 14,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total purchased 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total purchased 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total purchased 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.67. 3,757,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,875. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

