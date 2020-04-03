Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.