Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
TRVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.