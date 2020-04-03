Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) & C-Bond Systems (NYSE:CBNT) Head to Head Review

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 43.28% 11.27% 6.50% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

25.8% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and C-Bond Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC $73.39 million 1.96 $31.76 million $1.54 3.05 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 15.32 -$9.50 million ($0.08) -0.97

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 164.39%. Given Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC beats C-Bond Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

