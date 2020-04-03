Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.80 at Morgan Stanley

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.30 to $1.80 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of Trivago stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.07. Trivago has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

