Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 8.1%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.09, 596,031 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 632,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $995.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

