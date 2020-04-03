Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 24,934,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,404,900. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Twitter by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

