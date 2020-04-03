UBS Group Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $1.90

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $1.80 to $1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,406,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,478,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $936.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.