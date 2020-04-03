UBS Group Cuts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $14.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,268. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $468.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

