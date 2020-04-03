UBS Group Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $59.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $118.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

