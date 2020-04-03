UBS Group Lowers Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $4.50

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

BRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,029. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.97%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

