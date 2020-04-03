UBS Group Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $12.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 26,926,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,588,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.