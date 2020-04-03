UBS Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,528,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

