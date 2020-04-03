UBS Group Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $1,530.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

GOOGL traded down $24.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,092.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,121. The stock has a market cap of $741.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,292.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 47.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

