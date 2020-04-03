UBS Group Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $5.50

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.23.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.57. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

