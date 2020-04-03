UBS Group Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $12.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $43.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,574,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,192,300. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.