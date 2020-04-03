UBS Group Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $109.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $205.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.74.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 201,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

