UBS Group Trims Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $100.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $215.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.15.

RH traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,477. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $256.27.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

