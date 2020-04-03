UGI (NYSE:UGI) Trading Down 7.6%

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.64, approximately 1,519,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,755,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

