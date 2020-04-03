Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $60,438.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.03507586 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002606 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00751953 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

