United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Raised by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 79,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in United Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 24,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. 13,015,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,586,645. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

