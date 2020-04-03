Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Cut to

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Univar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Univar has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

