Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Cut to

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Univar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.
Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Univar has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
In other Univar news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
