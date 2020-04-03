Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.65, 565,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 293,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.