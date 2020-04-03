Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.65, 565,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 293,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
