Value Advisers International Sells 19,000 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Advisers International also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Value Advisers International sold 49,598 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $160,201.54.

On Thursday, March 26th, Value Advisers International sold 102,290 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $336,534.10.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Value Advisers International sold 47,172 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $142,459.44.

Shares of UEPS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.81. 144,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.89. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 255,914 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.