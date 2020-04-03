Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

