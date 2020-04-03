Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Earnings History for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.