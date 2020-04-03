Vertical Research Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $309.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $317.00.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $571.57.

NYSE TDG traded down $14.16 on Monday, hitting $270.31. 1,092,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

