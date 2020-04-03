Vertical Research Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Sell

Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.78. 931,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.