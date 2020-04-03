W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

