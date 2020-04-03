Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 12,367,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,102,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $86.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -8.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 151.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

