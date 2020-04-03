Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.96.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,801,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125,178. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

