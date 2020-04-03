Wanchain Price Up 8.2% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $454,780.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

