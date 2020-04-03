Wells Fargo & Co Cuts CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $50.00

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 820,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

