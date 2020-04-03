Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $325.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.52.

Shares of MA traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.03. 4,160,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,264. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

