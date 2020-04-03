Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

